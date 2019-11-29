New project will see the stunning area of Malinbeg better connected to the rest of the world for the future

One of the most scenic areas in south Donegal will now be connected to the rest of the world thanks to connectivity.

This pilot project which has been set up to tackle mobile phone blackspot coverage in this remote but stunning location will be officially launched by Minister Joe McHugh T.D. today, Friday, and has been delivered by Donegal County Council in partnership with the local community and Vodafone.

Mhálainn Bhig also known as Malinbeg is one of Ireland's most scenic and secluded villages near the stunning Silver Strand, a discovery point along the world famous Wild Atlantic Way, will now have better connectivity.

Funded under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Digital Innovation Programme, this project has been rolled out as part of the Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce which was set up in 2016 to tackle immediate issues where a lack of mobile phone coverage was identified as a hindrance to the local community and businesses in the area.

Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Niamh Kennedy said: "There was a very clear need for this project where the lack of even rudimentary mobile phone coverage affected the most basic of services in the locality including outside communication, access to emergency services and all other areas that people have come to rely on mobile communication”.

She said that this project will have huge benefits for the people of the area especially bearing in mind the increase in visitor numbers to the beautiful Silver Strand, a discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way.

She said: "Growing our tourism sector is a key driver of economic development in this part of Donegal and the expansion of telecommunications in the area will open up further opportunities to enhance the visitor experience to Malinbeg, leading to more business and job creation opportunities.”

Cllr Noel Jordan, Cathaoirleach of Donegal Municipal District believes that he believes that this initiative will have a huge impact on the lives of those living in Malinbeg and the surrounding area.

"We take mobile phone coverage for granted and so many services rely on the availability of what has become an essential service. Being able to use a mobile phone for everyday services including emergency and medical services is welcomed by everyone in the area as well as opportunities to set up and grow business in this stunning location," he said.