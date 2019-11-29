Daniel O'Donnell to engage in more gentler pursuits as he looks to the year ahead

Contact
Daniel O'Donnell has said he is hoping to have a quieter year in 2020, but has dismissed suggestions that he plans to slow down, according to an article in the Irish Independent.
The 57-year-old Internationally recognised singer said he is cutting down on new projects, in the coming year, as he is preparing for a bit of a break and to indulge in some hobbies, such as, playing cards.
He and wife Majella pulled in huge viewing figures for their B&B Road Trip series, which was followed by a USA trip earlier this year.
"You get used to being on the road all the time. It's 39 years now since I first started with my sister Margaret and her band," he said.
"I'm not doing any more road trips, not in the immediate future. I'm looking forward to having a bit of time off to unwind."
Read the full story here: https://tinyurl.com/qofyr5k
