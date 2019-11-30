Donegal cafe owner was racially abused and assaulted

A district court judge has hit out at two young south Donegal men after a café owner told a court of how he was“racially abused” and assaulted at Donegal Town District Court.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the victim, Karnair Singh, was a hard-working man who was racially abused and assaulted by two strong drink-fueled young men who “were probably on the dole”.

34-year-old Matthew Tysall, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill Mr Singh on September 30 last year at the Diamond, Donegal town.

29-year-old Colin Kellly, Orchard Park, Donegal town pleaded guilty to assaulting Karnair Singh on the same date and at the same location

The court was told that Matthew Tysall called Mr Singh a Pakistani black b…..d whose throat would be cut and who would be “be shot soon”.

And the court was told that Colin Kelly pushed Mr Singh from behind and his staff at Apache Pizza had to come to his aid.

Karnair Singh told the court that both defendants had apologized, and he also got a letter of apology.

He said he had been scared at the time as the two men had also attacked his staff, but he was prepared to drop the matter as they had apologized.

The court heard that Colin Kelly had a previous conviction for using threatening and abusive behaviour while Matthew Tysall had previous convictions for theft.

The court was told that there were early admissions of guilt.

Colin Kelly said there was no ill feeling and he shook hands with the injured party in court.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said Mr Singh was a very generous and forgiving man in the circumstances.

He said if Colin Kelly wanted to avoid a conviction, he would need to bring €500 compensation for Mr Singh on February 24.

He made a similar order of €500 in respect of Matthew Tysall and adjourned his case until January for a Probation Report on another matter.