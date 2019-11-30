Funeral held in Gaoth Dobhair of Máire McCole

The death occurred at her home in Carrickataskin, Derrybeg on Wednesday, November 13 of Máire McCole.

She was one of a family four children born to the late Anraí Dhónaill Anraí Gsllagher, a native of Magheraclogher and Gráinne Tharlach Mhicí (née Diver) who was originally from Gola Island.

Her father served many years as a postman.

Máire was born on Gola Island and was aged 89 years at the time of her passing. She was the eldest member of the family.

Máire moved to live in Carrickataskin on her marriage to Hiúdaí Mac Comhaill, and he passed away on February 3, 1997.

Máire lived life to the full and was an ardent bingo player and was a familiar figure at both the Cnoc Fola and Magheragallon bingo sessions.

She was a woman of strong and abiding faith. She would often light a candle for sick people and also for students setting for an exam.

She was a loving mother and grand-mother and it was often mentioned during her wake that she was a mother to all. She was also a very generous person. She always ensured people visiting her home would not go away hungry. She would never say anything bad about anyone.

Máire was the second person to have died in Carrickataskin within a week. The previous Saturday, Maire McBride passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital.

She reposed at the residence of her daughter, Brid on Wednesday and Thursday. Her Requiem Mass was celebrated on Friday, November 15. The main celebrant of the Mass was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and concelebrant was Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.

Music was provided by Emma Ní Fhíoruisce and Eimear Ní Chomhaill and family members read the lessons and brought the gifts to the altar. Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery.

She was predeceased by her husband, Hiúdaí, and by her brothers, Charlie and Dónall Gallgher.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy and three daughters, Bríd, Mary and Grace, brother, Seán Anraí Ó Gallchóir (Magheraclogher), grandchildren, family circle and a wide circle of relatives and friends to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.