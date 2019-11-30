Gardaí arrest man after he allegedly threatened staff member with knife in Newtowncunningham

A man in his late 20s is expected to appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court this Monday following what gardaí describe as an 'attempted robbery' in Newtowncunningham.

Gardaí state that November 29, at approximately 11.45am, a lone male entered a convenience store in Newtowncunningham: "He threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving the store on foot empty handed. It’s understood the staff member was not physically harmed during the incident."

The alarm was raised and a Garda unit on covert patrol in the area at the time arrested man in 20s was near the scene a short time later. He was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation continues.