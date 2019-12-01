Donegal man conned Department of Social Protection out of almost €10,000

A Donegal man who conned the Department of Social Protection out of €9,589.73, has been told to come up with a payment of €1,000 by February 24, at Donegal District Court.

The court was told Daniel McGrory, Mullinacross, Murvagh, Laghey was repaying the Department a sum of €200 per month and the amount outstanding was €8,789.73 for an offence that began in January 2016.

The defendant pleaded guilty to five charges of making a false statement that his status as a claimant had not changed when his wife took up employment with the HSE in January 2016

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to notify the Department of that change of status.

The offences happened in a period from January 2016 to May 2017 and the defendant had co-operated fully in the matter.

The court was told this matter would be a source of embarrassment to the defendant who had never been in court before.

The defendant worked as a carer, the court was told.

The case was adjourned to February 24 for the payment of €1,000.