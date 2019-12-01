Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal man conned Department of Social Protection out of almost €10,000

Court hears the matter is a source of embarrassment to the defendant

Donegal man conned Department of Social Protection out of almost €10,000

Reporter:

Court reporter

A Donegal man who conned the Department of Social Protection out of €9,589.73, has been told to come up with a payment of €1,000 by February 24, at Donegal District Court.

The court was told Daniel McGrory, Mullinacross, Murvagh, Laghey was repaying the Department a sum of €200 per month and the amount outstanding was €8,789.73 for an offence that began in January 2016.

The defendant pleaded guilty to five charges of making a false statement that his status as a claimant had not changed when his wife took up employment with the HSE in January 2016

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to notify the Department of that change of status.

The offences happened in a period from January 2016 to May 2017 and the defendant had co-operated fully in the matter.

The court was told this matter would be a source of embarrassment to the defendant who had never been in court before.

The defendant worked as a carer, the court was told.

The case was adjourned to February 24 for the payment of €1,000.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie