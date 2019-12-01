Fergus Cleary's new book of poetry is launched in Letterkenny

'The Poet who Doesn't Know It' - the new book of poetry by Convoy native and entertainer Fergus Cleary was launched this week.

Friends, family members and well wishers gathered at Letterkenny's Regional Cultural Centre for the launch - a night of fun and wonderful entertainment.

Fergus only started putting pen to paper in recent years. He has already written a number of stage plays including the very successful Island Wake which is still being performed around Donegal. But now he has amassed a collection of 134 humorous poems and short stories in a book entitled “The Poet Who Doesn’t Know it”.

Fergus said, “I just sit down and write the first thing that comes into my head, not knowing where I’m going or where I’ll end up

“I worked as a psychiatric nurse in St Conal’s Hospital during the day and played music in different show and wedding bands for 44 years and never had the time to write. But now that I’m retired from both, I have been putting pen to paper a lot”.

Fergus continued: “I started writing poems and stories a few years ago and before I knew it I had over one hundred poems written. So, I decided to put them in a book so I wouldn’t forget them.

"My niece Helen Crossan typed up all the poems, corrected all the spelling mistakes and got them ready for publishing. Jarlath Duffy designed the cover and I’m very grateful to both of them for the support."

At Wednesday night's launch event, Barney McDaid, Fergus Cleary, Noel Sweeney and Hugh McClean

In 2019, the Letterkenny Gaels senior Scór Group adapted a recitation written by Fergus, entitled Packie McNamee, to produce a short play to compete in the national GAA Scór competition. The group went all the way to the All-Ireland Final (last four) and were narrowly beaten by one point in Castlebar earlier in the year.

The Letterkenny Gaels junior Scór group performed Packie McNamee in the Regional Cultural Centre on Wednesday night during the book launch.

Fergus also read a number of poems from his book and other entertainment was provided by a host of local talent on the night.

There will be a second launch night on Wednesday, December 4 in Keys Hotel, Stranorlar. Finger food and refreshments will be served on the night and everyone is welcome