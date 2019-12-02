Investigation into fire at a Donegal home continuing

Contact
Emergency services attended the scene of the blaze in Burnfoot
An investigation into a house fire in Inishowen is continuing today.
The blaze broke out at around 7pm last night in the Magherabeg area of Burnfoot.
Emergency services attended the scene who brought the blaze under control, however the property has been extensively damaged.
Gardai have confirmed that there were no injuries.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination later today.
