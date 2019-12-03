People wake to find intruders wearing balaclavas in their Letterkenny home

Contact
The occupants of a Letterkenny home were woken from their sleep to discover two men, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, in their home at 5.50pm in the evening.
The incident occurred in Hawthorn Heights last Friday, November 29. The people who were in the house were asleep at the time of the incident but were woken from their sleep by the sound of men's voices. The men were standing in their hall.
The men fled from the house through the back patio doors and the occupants were shocked to see that a third man was standing outside the house.
It is understood that the men entered the home through a window that wasn't secured. Nothing was taken from the home. Internal doors were damaged during the course of the incident.
Please call Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100.
