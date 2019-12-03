Shop assistant was distracted by adult while her purse was being stolen by a child in Letterkenny incident

A child went behind a shop assistant's counter and took her purse from her handbag after the assistant had been distracted by an adult requesting assistance, a garda spokesperson has said.

A group of adults and a child entered the Letterkenny shop over the course of the weekend.

"One of the adults distracted the shop assistant by requesting assistance at the front of the shop while the small child went behind the staff counter and took the shop assistant's purse from her handbag. Luckily in this particular incident - the shop assistant did see what had happened and confronted the group,"Sergeant Charlene Anderson said.

A sum of money had been stolen from the purse but it was subsequently returned.

Gardaí are urging all staff in businesses to keep their personal belongings out of view and be vigilant about their safety and belongings whilst at work.