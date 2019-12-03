Shop assistant was distracted by adult while her purse was being stolen by a child in Letterkenny incident

Contact
A child went behind a shop assistant's counter and took her purse from her handbag after the assistant had been distracted by an adult requesting assistance, a garda spokesperson has said.
A group of adults and a child entered the Letterkenny shop over the course of the weekend.
"One of the adults distracted the shop assistant by requesting assistance at the front of the shop while the small child went behind the staff counter and took the shop assistant's purse from her handbag. Luckily in this particular incident - the shop assistant did see what had happened and confronted the group,"Sergeant Charlene Anderson said.
A sum of money had been stolen from the purse but it was subsequently returned.
Gardaí are urging all staff in businesses to keep their personal belongings out of view and be vigilant about their safety and belongings whilst at work.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Tony Murray, Paddy Delap and Dinny McGinley at the Rotary Club's Christmas tree in Letterkenny last December. The Rotary Club's new tree will be officially launched on Thursday, December 12
2,967 specially gift wrapped Christmas shoeboxes were loaded on a Romanian bound truck in Manorhamilton
Gareth Gibson, Donegal Youth Service, Inspector Michael Harrison, Brian O’Donnell, Sgt. Mark Traynor, Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit at launch at Listillion, Letterkenny.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.