Amazing gesture by Donegal fisherman helps raise €35,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

Michael Kavanagh had always wanted to do something special for charity when it came to his 70th birthday.

So when it was discovered that a close family member is a carrier of the Cystic Fibrosis gene, Michael put plans in place to raise some much needed funds for the organisation.

Last Friday night, the popular Donegal fisherman celebrated his 70th birthday in style with a fundraising concert at Letterkenny’s Clanree Hotel. The highlight of the evening came when Michael handed over a cheque for €35,185 to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

“I never expected to raise so much from just one event,” Michael said this week.

“So I am ever so thankful to everyone who bought tickets and those businesses who made donations. It really was a fantastic effort all round.”

Michael is from Greencastle, but is just as well known in south Donegal having fished out of Killybegs for over 40 years in his boat the Fr McKee.

In his spare time, he does a bit of singing and has brought out CDs and DVDs. So when it came to organising a charity birthday concert, he had plenty of friends in the music and entertainment business to help him out.

“You can only imagine the worry that a family can go through when there are concerns about a young child and Cystic Fibrosis,” he said.

“Thankfully, in our case, the child is just a carrier. There were trips to hospital in Galway, and so many prayers. And I promised then that when I turned 70, I would try and raise some money for Cystic Fibrosis.”

Michael’s good friend Tommy Rosney was compere for the concert at which a host of top names took to the stage including Shunie Crampsey, Jacqui Sharkey, Ann Biddy, Eugene O Dornan and Chrissy Mac. His neighbour and friend, the comedian Patrick McCartney, stole the show and Michael offered a special word of thanks to the members of ‘The Men who knew too much’, led by Percy Robinson, who provided the backing music.

A packed house at the Clanree ensured a hugely successful night with people from all over Donegal and beyond in attendance - including a group of visitors from the Faroe Islands who worked with Michael during his time in the fishing business.

“It was brilliant to have such a big crowd present and I’d like to say a big thanks to Tommy Rosney and the management and staff at the Clanree Hotel for all their help and assistance.”