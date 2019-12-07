Contact

Busy week ahead as local schools host Christmas trade fairs

Getting into the festive spirit at Loreto and Errigal College, Letterkenny

School trade fairs

Students at Loreto Letterkenny and Errigal College will be selling a wide range of festive items

Reporter:

Aoife Doherty

Christmas preparations are in full swing at Loreto Letterkenny this week as staff and students get ready for their annual Christmas Trade Fair which will take place this Tuesday, December 10  from 9.30am to 1pm in the school gym.

The trade fair is always an enjoyable and educational experience for students where many of them create their own unique products and businesses.

The event runs every year with the students setting up and decorating their own stalls.

They display their products for students, teachers and the public to buy.

Students will be selling a wide range of festive items such as homemade Christmas cards, jewellery and bath bombs. There will also be sweet treats and baked goods on sale too such as delicious crepes, christmas cupcakes and sweet jars!

The trade fair is the perfect opportunity to tick some items off your shopping list this Christmas and also a great way to show your support for Loreto Letterkenny! 

With elves, festive face painting and lots of  Christmas music, there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit. 

So if you’ve got a daughter, niece, or grand-daughter at Loreto or you just need to do some Christmas shopping, make sure you stop by the trade fair this Tuesday. After all it is ‘The most wonderful time of the year!’


Meanwhile preparations are underway at Errigal College, Letterkenny for this weekend's Craft Fair which will be held on Sunday December 8.

The fair will run from 2pm until 5pm and tables will be set up from 1pm.

As always, the selection of handcrafted goods will be excellent. And the Santa's Grotto is always popular too. It can't be missed!

