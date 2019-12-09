Gardaí urge homeowners to check with official register before donating clothing or goods

The Charities Regulator and An Garda Síochána are urging householders to check the Register of Charities before donating goods.

Leaflets and bags received for clothing collections from registered charities should clearly display the following information: The charity’s name, contact details, logo and Registered Charity Number.

From January 2019 to the end of October 2019, the Charities Regulator received 133 reports from the public, expressing concern about people and/or organisations operating house-to-house collections for unwanted clothing and other goods.

You can check the Register of Charities at www.charitiesregulator.ie.

Organisations engaged in unlawful clothing collections will continue to operate in this manner only for as long as people continue to make donations to them, according to gardaí.

One way authorities are hoping to address the issue is by increasing public awareness and encouraging members of the public who wish to donate unwanted items to charity to check the public Register of Charities in order to ensure that their donation of clothes is actually going to the charity named.