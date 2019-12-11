It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with a few Donegal roads covered in snow this morning, Wednesday

Many road-users were surprised the find the back of Errigal road covered in snow this morning.

However, the snow should not last too long with Met Éireann forecasting showers for today, Wednesday.

There is a chance of thunderstorms later as well. A few bright or sunny spells will occur as well. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Met Éireann is forecasting sleet on high ground tonight with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. Winds will ease overnight.