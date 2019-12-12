Incidents of violence and aggression reported by staff at hospital treble in space of three years

Incidents of violence and aggression reported by staff at Letterkenny University Hospital have trebled over the last three years.

The number of reported incidents has increased from 14 in 2016 to 42 in 2018.

The figurese which were released following a Freedom of Information request by the Donegal Democrat, also show that in 2017, 24 members of staff reported incidents of violence and aggression at the hospital.

The report was generated from the national incident management system in November last.

Reports of physical harassment or abuse are the most commonly reported incidents over the three year period with 11 incidents being reported in 2016, 19 in 2017 and 18 last year.

In 2018, staff reported four incidents of sexual harassment.

Serious Concerns

A member of the HSE Regional Health Forum, West, Cllr Gerry McMonagle said the increase in figures raises serious concerns.

He said: “Take the pressure that the staff is already under, the last thing they need is people being aggressive or violent. You just cannot condone that kind of behaviour.”

The Sinn Féin representative said the figures could have increased as a result of the capacity issues at the hospital. He said the figures highlight the dangers that staff are exposed to on a daily basis.

“What steps are the hospital taking to address these issues? What steps are being taken to address staff concerns? Do staff get counselling?” he said.

In one incident in 2016, a member of staff required medical attention.

In 2018 four members of staff required first aid following incidents while in 2017, that figure dropped to just two.

The figures also give a breakdown of what staff made reports in 2018. Nurses filed 18 of the reports, catering staff filed two, other staff logged 17, allied health professionals filed two and members of the medical profession filed three reports.