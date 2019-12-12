Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Incidents of violence and aggression reported by staff at hospital treble in space of three years

Reports of physical harassment or abuse are the most commonly reported incidents

Friends of Letterkenny Hospital have raised €6 million

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Incidents of violence and aggression reported by staff at Letterkenny University Hospital have trebled over the last three years.
The number of reported incidents has increased from 14 in 2016 to 42 in 2018.
The figurese which were released following a Freedom of Information request by the Donegal Democrat, also show that in 2017, 24 members of staff reported incidents of violence and aggression at the hospital.
The report was generated from the national incident management system in November last.
Reports of physical harassment or abuse are the most commonly reported incidents over the three year period with 11 incidents being reported in 2016, 19 in 2017 and 18 last year.
In 2018, staff reported four incidents of sexual harassment.

Serious Concerns

A member of the HSE Regional Health Forum, West, Cllr Gerry McMonagle said the increase in figures raises serious concerns.
He said: “Take the pressure that the staff is already under, the last thing they need is people being aggressive or violent. You just cannot condone that kind of behaviour.”
The Sinn Féin representative said the figures could have increased as a result of the capacity issues at the hospital. He said the figures highlight the dangers that staff are exposed to on a daily basis.
“What steps are the hospital taking to address these issues? What steps are being taken to address staff concerns? Do staff get counselling?” he said.
In one incident in 2016, a member of staff required medical attention.
In 2018 four members of staff required first aid following incidents while in 2017, that figure dropped to just two.
The figures also give a breakdown of what staff made reports in 2018. Nurses filed 18 of the reports, catering staff filed two, other staff logged 17, allied health professionals filed two and members of the medical profession filed three reports.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie