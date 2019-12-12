Get into the true spirit of Christmas and take part in the Bundoran Christmas day swim

Contact
St. Vincent de Paul
The annual Christmas day swim will take place on the main beach in Bundoran on December 25 at 12.15pm.
The event promises to be a wonderful and worthwhile event for all the family.
All proceeds on the day will go to Ozanam House and the charity, St Vincent de Paul.
Sponsorship cards are available from Ken at Page's Cafe on Main Street or by calling 086 852 1510.
