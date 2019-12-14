WEATHER ALERT: Temperatures set to plummet with cold snap on the way

Contact
Pic: wxcharts.com / Weather Alerts Ireland
A weather forecaster is warning that temperatures are set to drop in the coming days with wind chill set to make the temperature feel colder than Alaska on Monday night.
According to Weather Alerts Ireland, overnight on Monday will bring the coldest temperatures. It will drop back to -3 or -4 degrees with windchill set to drop to -7 in parts.
Weather Alerts Ireland is also warning that snow is 'likely' but ads that the charts are not in agreement.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew, right, celebrates with deputy leader, Michelle O’Neill , at the count centre in Omagh after she was elected in the Fermanagh - South Tyrone constituency
Ulster GAA star Oisín McConville travelled to Gaza with Trócaire to highlight their Christmas Appeal, which will help to support families who are living in conflict zones around the world.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.