Appeal for gloves, nappies, baby food, baby wipes for the homeless in Dublin as a generous-hearted Donegal community pack and prepare boxes on a cold and wintry day

As the wind roars, the rain pours and people sit by their fires on a cold and wintry Saturday afternoon, Father John Joe Duffy, and a group of volunteers, appeal to the people of Donegal to help the homeless, as they spend their Saturday packing boxes for the needy in Dublin.

Despite the weather, the good people of Creeslough, and beyond, are in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough packing and preparing boxes for those who are in dire need on the streets of our country’s capital.

All of the boxes will be denoted to the Brother Kevin Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin.

Those at the centre carry out huge work in terms of helping the rising number of homeless across the capital. Across Donegal, communities help Brother Kevin feed and clothe the homeless, on an annual basis, by gathering and donating vital goods to the centre.

Father John Joe Duffy said that although he has appealed for everything to be delivered by Tuesday, his doors remain open, and he will accept items at any stage.

“There is an overwhelming need to help the homeless in Dublin as the number of homeless continues to grow. However, there is a particular need to help mothers with newborn babies and children, at this time,” he said,

He made an urgent appeal for nappies, baby wipes, baby food, used and unused clothes for babies and children.

“We also need gloves, hats and all those clothing items that will help children and adults, of all ages, stay warm in weather like this,” Father Duffy said.

A collection is taking place for taking place over the course of the next few days in Creeslough.

Items can be left at the back of St. Michael's Church, Creeslough up until next Tuesday, December 17 however, donations and items will be continued to be sent to the capital by Fr. Duffy.

He asked anyone who may have items but cannot deliver them to contact the group so that they can organise for the goods and items to be collected.

Those at the centre would also be grateful for tea, sugar, tinned foods, biscuits, new/unused scarves, gloves, socks, ponchos and any type of food with a long expiry date, such as, cereals and jams. Toiletries are also needed so people can wash and clean themselves and their children.

Brother Kevin would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the people of Donegal for their tremendous generosity which has greatly helped so many homeless and people in need. He said that he feels humbled and is eternally grateful to the many people who have reached out to help those who attend the centre.He assures everyone of his continued prayers. Ards Friary and the people of Donegal hold a very special place in his heart.

The Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin continues to feed around 1,000 people per day and there is a growing number of mothers with babies and young children and also senior citizens sadly having to avail of this service.

Unfortunately homelessness and people in dire need is increasing on a daily basis. Donations of material goods or donations of money can be left in St. Michael's Church Creeslough, or the Ozanam with Fr. John Joe Duffy 087 3143532.

Donations of food may be left in the Primo shop, Creeslough and raffle tickets can also be bought.