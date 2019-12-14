Five fishermen rescued off the coast of Donegal in rescue which leaves one lifeboat crew member injured

Volunteer lifeboat crews have braved severe weather conditions to rescue five fishermen just beyond Malin Head.

Their trawler had lost power at 2pm this afternoon.

The trawler had the wheelhouse windows shattered due to the severity of the weather conditions.

This was a joint recovery operation with between the RNLI Lough Swilly, Portrush Lifeboat Station and RNLI Arranmore.

Portrush crew have returned to station with one crew member having sustained an injury due to the very difficult weather conditions. The crew member has been transferred to hospital for assessment.

#neveroffduty #perfectstorm