The Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme wins the ‘Most Innovative Use of Technology’ award at the 2019 National Procurement Awards.

Gweedore does not currently have adequate wastewater treatment. Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Council and the local community to deliver a sewerage system for Gweedore.

The initial demonstration project, which is currently underway, includes constructing a pressure sewer pipe network and installing pods at 40 properties. The collected wastewater will then be treated at the existing Údaras na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant which will be upgraded.

The collection network will subsequently roll out to the wider area.

The technology being deployed in this new sewerage scheme was recognised for its ‘innovation’ at this year’s 2019 National Procurement Awards ceremony which took place on Thursday, 14 November, at Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin.

The National Procurement Awards recognises and celebrates the most impressive and transformative procurement projects over the past 12 months and the teams who drive them.

The awards ceremony saw trophies being awarded to some of Ireland’s most deserving procurement teams, within companies such as Coillte, Iarnród Éireann, Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals and Verizon Sourcing Ireland, to name a few. Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council was delighted that the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme was recognised for its innovative approach to wastewater treatment in County Donegal.

This innovative new sewerage scheme will ultimately lead to a reduction on the reliance of septic tanks in the area. This will also reduce untreated wastewater in the environment by having enhanced treatment of wastewater.

The new sewerage scheme will improve the water quality in the Gaoth Dobhair Bay and local rivers and streams; provide better treatment of wastewater to protect the environment and ensure Gaoth Dobhair is in compliance with Irish and European regulations. Improved wastewater can also contribute to future growth in the area.

Mark O’Callaghan of Irish Water said: “Irish Water is delighted to be able to use this combination of US and Australian technologies to deliver an innovative sewerage scheme to the people of Gaoth Dobhair. Its benefits will have an immediate positive impact on the natural environment whilst supporting growth and development in Gaoth Dobhair.”

Currently, the main pressure collection network for the Demonstration Project serving over 40 properties has been completed and the contract for the installation of the pods and associated works at individual properties will be awarded early in the new year.