Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the assistance of the public in locating 13-year-old female

13-year-old Sebastian is missing since Saturday 14 December. (Photo Garda Press Office)
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Sebastiana Paun, 13 years, who is missing from the Coolock area of Dublin since Saturday, December 14, 2019.
She is described as 5'7", brown hair with blonde tips, of thin build with brown eyes.
Sebastiana is known to frequent Dublin city centre and the Jervis Street area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Coolock on 01 666 4200.
