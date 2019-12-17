Hooded youth tried to snatch handbag from elderly woman in Letterkenny

A teenager approached an elderly lady in Letterkenny on Tuesday and asked her for her handbag.

The incident happened on Pearse Road.

The young man was around 15 years of age and was wearing a black hoodie.

The lady refused to give him the handbag and he tried to drag it off her but she managed it to retain it.

Anyone who may have seen this incident is asked to contact gardaí at Letterkenny garda station at 074 91 67100.