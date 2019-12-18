Urgent appeal for missing 14-year-old who was last seen at her home on Tuesday

Police in Strabane are concerned for the safety and welfare of missing teenager Nadine Moore.

A post on PSNI Facebook says the child, who is only 14-years old, was last seen on Tuesday, December 17 shortly after 10am leaving home address in Strabane.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts are being urged to contact the PSNI in Strabane quoting reference number 63 of 18/12/2019.