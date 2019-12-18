Urgent appeal for missing 14-year-old who was last seen at her home on Tuesday

Contact
Police in Strabane are concerned for the safety and welfare of missing teenager Nadine Moore.
A post on PSNI Facebook says the child, who is only 14-years old, was last seen on Tuesday, December 17 shortly after 10am leaving home address in Strabane.
Nadine was last seen on Tuesday, yesterday, shortly after 10am leaving her home address in Strabane.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts are being urged to contact the PSNI in Strabane quoting reference number 63 of 18/12/2019.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
South to southwest winds will become very strong in Donegal with severe gusts possible, especially near coasts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.