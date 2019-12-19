Contact

Distraction theft on the increase in Donegal as Christmas boosts trade in towns

Gardaí urge staff to take their time and be assertive in order to avoid confusion

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Distraction theft is on the increase with gardaí receiving reports from across the Letterkenny district in relation to incidents. 

A recent incident occurred in Stranorlar whereby a man entered a shop and handed over a large sum of money in €20 notes to an attendant and requested €50 notes. The cashier changed the sum of money into €50 notes, as requested. However, the man changed his mind a number more times and through the confusion caused managed to profit from the subsequent transactions.

The end result was that he left the store with a lot more money than what he had initially handed over. The aim of the game here is to cause confusion and create an atmosphere of pressure for the cashier. 

Gardaí advise staff who feel confused and under pressure to slow down and be assertive. 
Staff are being advised not to turn their back on the open drawer of the cash register.

This is an extremely busy time of the year for anyone working in the retail business and criminals will take full advantage of the fact that staff are busy and tired. 

Distraction thefts can take any number of forms.  

