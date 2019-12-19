Man who killed dog with one kick has prison sentence lifted

A man who was jailed for one month for killing a dog with one kick has had his sentence lifted on appeal.

Martin McGonigle (57) of Finner, Belleek County Fermanagh had been found guilty at Ballyshannon District Court of inflicting cruelty and causing unnecessary suffering to the dog by kicking her, leading to her death.

Mr McGonigle was also found guilty of assaulting and causing harm to the dog's owner, Patsy Quinn. The offences occurred on February 13 2017, at Doobally, Ballyshannon.

But Judge John Aylmer struck out the jail sentence and adjourned the case until March.

The charge of assault causing harm to Mr Quinn was not contested and the district court fine of €300 on the defendant was confirmed at Donegal Circuit Court.

The Judge adjourned the case until March to allow the defendant to come up with a sum of €1,084 for a veterinary bill for the dog.

The defendant was also told to pay €1,000 and was given a year to make that payment, from the next court in March.

Appeal

The court was told the defendant was appealing against the severity of the one-month jail sentence only.

Garda Hugh McGurrin told the court the dog was kicked by the defendant during an altercation he had with Patsy and Kevin Quinn on the date in question.

He said that in a statement Patsy Quinn said the defendant had punched him under his right eye and had kicked his Pomeranian dog, Millie.

This was after the defendant got out of his jeep and shouted at the Quinn’s “the breed of you”. The dog later died.

The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.

History

Defence counsel Peter Nolan said there had been a “history” between the parties which he did not wish to go into.

Mr Nolan said the dog was going for McGonigle and barking at him during the altercation.

The counsel said his client claimed that he had been waiting for 10 to 15 minutes to pass in his jeep as the Quinn’s had the road blocked before he got out and there was a confrontation.

Mr Nolan said it was a family situation and there had been no repeat incidents.

“Neither party wanted anything to do with each other,” he said.

The defendant had no previous convictions and had not come to the notice of the gardaí before or since.

There was “give and take” and Mr Quinn came off worse, according to the barrister.

The defendant did not set out to kill the dog

He was a married man with a daughter of 10 and he had recently suffered a stroke and was not in the best of health.

“The road was blocked and if it had not been blocked there would not have been any confrontation,” claimed the barrister.

But the defendant should “have behaved better.”

The counsel then said that a reporter from the Sunday World had gained entry to the defendant's home under the pretence that the defendant could tell his side of the story.

But the paper branded him as a dog killer and he and his family suffered as a result of the “derogatory and incorrect” article.

That was “most upsetting” as the defendant had his own animals and he “loves animals and that is the last thing he would do”.

The counsel said the “blood was up” and the dog got involved in the “fight” and it was never the defendant’s intention to kill the animal.

Heat of the moment

It was in the heat of the moment and his client apologised to the Quinns.

The defendant was willing to pay the vet’s bill but needed more time.

Judge John Aylmer noted the plea of guilty to the more serious charge of cruelty to a dog who died.

The judge said he accepted that Mr McGonigle did not intend to kill the dog but kicking a small dog was “an appalling act of cruelty”.

The judge said he also noted the background and took into account the defendant’s previous good record, his ill health and ruled as stated.