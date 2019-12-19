More than 650 Donegal homes and businesses without power

More than 650 homes and businesses are without power this morning after strong winds hit Donegal overnight.

On the roads, drivers are being urged to drive with caution and watch out for fallen trees and debris.

The worst-hit area is west Donegal where 374 ESB customers are without power in Dungloe and outages are affecting 165 customers in the Portnoo area.

In Inishowen 36 customers shave been left without power near Buncrana. A further 57 customers are without power in Donegal town and 57 premises have been affected in Ballyshannon.

ESB Networks crews are working to restore power and it is hoped most of the outages will be repaired by early afternoon. ESB Networks says it could be 5pm before the Inishowen customers have power restored.