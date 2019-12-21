Weather in Donegal: Foggy start to the weekend followed by sunshine and showers on Sunday

There will be fog in many parts this morning and some frost as well. Any frost will clear in the morning but the fog may linger through the afternoon.

It will be a largely dry day in light southeast or variable breezes. Highest temperatures of only 3 to 5 degrees.

Tonight

The fog may persist for much of Saturday night as well. Later in the night, showers will spread from the west and this should clear most of the fog. Light variable winds will become southwest towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with some frost.

Tomorrow

Sunday will see sunshine and showers. Winds are light for much of the day but in the evening it will become breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

National outlook

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Monday is looking to be mainly dry with sunny spells. Towards evening rain may develop in the south. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes. Good clear spells will develop on Monday night. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with a patchy frost.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve is looking largely dry as well, though again, there is a chance that rain develops in the south. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. The night before Christmas will probably be a cold one with widespread frost and temperatures as low as -2 or -3 degrees.

Current indications are that Christmas Day will be largely dry with some sunshine and only light winds. However, latest indications also suggest that wet and windy weather will develop later on Christmas Day, in the evening or early night.

This will then be the start of a more unsettled period of weather for the days after Christmas with spells of wet and sometimes windy weather.