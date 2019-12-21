Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Weather in Donegal: Foggy start to the weekend followed by sunshine and showers on Sunday

The fog may persist for much of Saturday night as well

Much of Offaly covered in blanket of fog and frost

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There will be fog in many parts this morning and some frost as well. Any frost will clear in the morning but the fog may linger through the afternoon.

It will be a largely dry day in light southeast or variable breezes. Highest temperatures of only 3 to 5 degrees.

Tonight

The fog may persist for much of Saturday night as well. Later in the night, showers will spread from the west and this should clear most of the fog. Light variable winds will become southwest towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with some frost.

Tomorrow

Sunday will see sunshine and showers. Winds are light for much of the day but in the evening it will become breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

National outlook

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Monday is looking to be mainly dry with sunny spells. Towards evening rain may develop in the south. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes. Good clear spells will develop on Monday night. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with a patchy frost.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve is looking largely dry as well, though again, there is a chance that rain develops in the south. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. The night before Christmas will probably be a cold one with widespread frost and temperatures as low as -2 or -3 degrees.

Current indications are that Christmas Day will be largely dry with some sunshine and only light winds. However, latest indications also suggest that wet and windy weather will develop later on Christmas Day, in the evening or early night.

This will then be the start of a more unsettled period of weather for the days after Christmas with spells of wet and sometimes windy weather.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie