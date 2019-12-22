HAIR ADVICE: Wonderful gifts for Christmas at your hairdressers

HAIR ADVICE WITH FIONNUALA MC GOVERN

Hello Donegal and beyond.

This week I would like to promote all the hairdressers and tell you what wonderful gifts we have.

My salon for example , with every voucher you buy you will receive a little extra added, either a eyelash/brow tint or a moisture treatment for the hair.

My Dr. Knot brushes are retailing at €15. These are fabulous for everyone in your life. There are lots of people using bad brushes out there.

Then the products themselves are at a special rate. The sets, shampoo and conditioner are always at a reduced price.

My favourite product is Joico hair oil. This is a miracle worker for any frizz problems . It is just an amazing all-rounder - a fabulous present for all hair types.

As well as all that, we sell hairdryers, good strong ones that dry your hair in minutes.

So if you are struggling to think of a good practical present, think of your local hairdressers. They have fabulous products that won't go to waste.

Just think this day next it's all over . Looking forward to talking to you after Christmas . Hopefully I won't be too heavier!

Happy Christmas - Fionnuala, Arroo Hair Salon, 07198 43777