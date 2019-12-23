An Garda Síochána in Donegal urge people to reach out to domestic abuse services at Christmas time

The number of domestic abuse calls to members of An Garda Síochána in Donegal, increase dramatically over the festive period.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said there are a number of organisations that are more than willing to reach out to people and gardaí are also available, to help, 24/7.

You can check the An Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page for helpful numbers which may assist you.

People can also call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100, Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540, Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060 or Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530.

These stations are open 24/7.

In 2018 we supported in excess of 10,000 women & children across our services - a 57% increase on 2017.

The #AoibhneasChritsmasAppeal means so much to us this year due to the increased demand for our service. Please supporthttps://t.co/ObeXgf16ME#charity #Donate #fundraising pic.twitter.com/NnaDBG4teI — Aoibhneas Domestic Abuse Support (@aoibhneas_org) November 1, 2019

Alternatively you can call 999 if you are in an emergency situation. The number for the Donegal Women's Domestic Violence service is 1800 262677 and is a 24-hours helpline.