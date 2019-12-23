Gardaí seek assistance in finding Dublin teenager who may have travelled to Donegal

Contact
Missing: Jade Byrne, 17
Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of Jade Burns, 17, who is missing from the Blanchardstown area in Dublin since November 29.
She is described as being approximately 5'9", with blonde hair, of medium build with blue eyes. It is believed that Jade may have travelled to both the Donegal and Longford areas during the time she has been missing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Christmas Truce from World War One - when German, French and British soldiers decided to lay down their guns on Christmas Day
Ffrom left: Deirdre Veldon, Deputy Editor, The Irish Times, December winner Mona McSharry (Swimming) and Lynne Cantwell, Chair of Women in Sport Committee. PHOTO: Nick Bradshaw.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.