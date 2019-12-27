Deputy Martin Kenny describes Taoiseach's comments as being 'shortsighted' and urges the government to prepare for the prospect of a united Ireland

A Sinn Féin deputy has said that comments by the Taoiseach which say a referendum on Irish unity may be divisive are 'shortsighted' and'out of step with the electorate,' both north and south.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Equality, Martin Kenny, said: "In a series of recent polls, a majority in the north have indicated that there is now a real demand for a United Ireland and polls indicate a similar sentiment in the south."

Mr Kenny said that at a time when it is perceived that demand for Irish unity is growing preparations must get underway for the prospect of a united Ireland in the coming years: "We need institutional and legislative arrangements in place now to ease the transition to unity, because we are behind the curve in preparing to facilitate constitutional and political change on the island. That preparation should involve the immediate establishment of an All-Ireland Forum on Irish Unity, as well as a dedicated Oireachtas Committee to plan for legislative changes needed."

He added that in addition, the government needs to bring forward a green paper on the issues that need to be addressed to tackle the hangovers of partition: “It is high time that the Taoiseach and his government began meaningful engagement with the British government to arrange a date for a referendum on Irish unity in the north within five years - as well as putting in place plans for a referendum in this State; in line with the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement."