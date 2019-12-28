Another road death in Donegal after fatal accident in Portsalon late Friday night

Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11.30pm on Friday 27th December 2019 at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon, on the Fanad peninsula..

The driver, a female in her mid 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date.

A male in his mid 20s was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon road (R246) at approximately 11.30pm on Friday 27th December 2019, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.