Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, December 31

The following deaths have taken place:

Grace Gallen, Market Street, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Grace Gallen, Market Street, Rathmullan.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Wake from 2pm till 10pm today, Tuesday December 31 and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 1.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, January 2 at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.



Anthony (Tony) Keeney, Tullinteane, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Anthony (Tony) Keeney, Tullinteane, Bruckless.

Peacefully at the University Hospital Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara today, Tuesday from 2pm to 6pm with removal to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless arriving at 7 pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Sarah McCafferty, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has taken place at Aras Gweedore of Sarah McCafferty, Glasserchoo, Gweedore.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Wednesday, January 1, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

House private from 10pm – 10am and on the morning of the funeral

Anne Breen, (née McDermott), Main Street, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Anne Breen, (née McDermott), Main Street, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at her late residence this evening, Tuesday, December 31 from 5pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, January 2 at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalas, Donegal c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon

The death has taken place as a result of a road accident of Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon.

Clarice was a daughter of Philomena Clinton and Noel Rice.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, January 1, at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Donnelly, (née Lynch), Ballylennon, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Annie Donnelly, (née Lynch), Ballylennon, St. Johnston.

Annie’s remains are reposing at her late home.

Funeral from there today, Tuesday, December 31 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

House private please to family and friends.

Alice Brady, (née O’Donnell), Cullaghmore, Carney, Co Sligo, formerly Luton, England and Clonmany

The death has taken place of Alice Brady, (née O’Donnell), Cullaghmore, Carney, Co Sligo, formerly Luton, England and Clonmany.

Alice was a sister of Joe and Eddie O’Donnell, Clonmany.

Requiem Mass today, Tuesday, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrigans cemetery.

House private please.

James P. (Jim Gorry) Boner, New Jersey, formerly Arlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred of James P. (Jim Gorry) Boner in Belford, New Jersey, formerly Arlands, Burtonport.

A Mass in his memory will be celebrated in Acres, Burtonport today, Tuesday, December 31, at 7pm.

Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death occurred on December 20 in Melbourne, Australia, as a result of a car accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Terence and Angela, brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph, grandmother Mary Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends.

Her remains will return from Dublin via Letterkenny to Ardara between 2am and 3am tomorrow, Wednesday, January 1, and will repose at the home of her parents in Edergole from 1pm. People are welcome to form a vigil from the bridge to the church and LED candles will be made available. A small group of her close friends will walk alongside her from the bridge to the church.

Once the funeral cortege passes the church, the family will continue home privately and the house will remain so until 1pm on Wednesday when the wake will commence. The wake will finish at 11pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 2, at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking facilities will be available from the Chapel car park, John Molloy’s Ltd Knitwear and Larry Snacks (Killybegs Road Ardara).

Buses will be provided with attendants and members of the public are asked to please avail of this service for the wake.

Family time from 11pm on January 1 and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patrick Sweeney, funeral directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.

