You may be able to see polar Stratospheric clouds in the Donegal sky this week

Contact
Picture from Donegal Weather Channel
Those at the Donegal Weather Channel are advising people to keep an eye on the sky around sunrise and sunset over the coming days.
According to the weather experts, it will be cold enough over Ireland for polar Stratospheric clouds to form.
The clouds form at an altitude of 15,000–25,000 meters (49,000–82,000 ft) and are best observed during twilight when the sun is between 1 and 6 degrees below the horizon.
The clouds have been observed from Scotland and Sweden in recent days.
For more information go to the Donegal Weather Channel.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Clarice Rice died as a result of injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Friday night at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.