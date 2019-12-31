You may be able to see polar Stratospheric clouds in the Donegal sky this week

Those at the Donegal Weather Channel are advising people to keep an eye on the sky around sunrise and sunset over the coming days.

According to the weather experts, it will be cold enough over Ireland for polar Stratospheric clouds to form.

The clouds form at an altitude of 15,000–25,000 meters (49,000–82,000 ft) and are best observed during twilight when the sun is between 1 and 6 degrees below the horizon.

The clouds have been observed from Scotland and Sweden in recent days.

For more information go to the Donegal Weather Channel.