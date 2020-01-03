There are sixteen different points where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Donegal

Contact
You can recycle your real Christmas Trees at one of 16 locations throughout the county.
In order to to recycle your Christmas tree, it must be a domestic tree. You can use the facilities from January 4 - 18.
Find your nearest drop off point and opening times by clicking here.
You can find further information at the official website of the Donegal County Council, www.donegalcoco.ie.
The service is provided free of charge.
