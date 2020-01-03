Former chairperson of the ICSA in Donegal urges dog owners to know where their pets are at all times

The former chairperson of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) in Donegal has urged dog owners to be aware of where their dogs are, at all times.

The lambing season began on January 1 and will continue until the end of April.

Malcolm Thompson said: "Now, that the lambing season has began, we would like to remind all dog owners of where their dogs are."

He said that he has not heard, as yet, of any sheep or lambs being killed in Donegal. He did add that the threat of sheep being killed is always present.