Fire breaks out at Gaoth Dobhair nightclub this evening, Friday

Fire services were called to attend the scene of a fire which occurred at the Dodge nightclub in Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair this evening, shortly after 9pm.
A road in Derrybeg has been temporarily closed as a result of the incident.
Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty says that the fire is now under control.
The nightclub is presently closed.
