Worst-ever day for trolley overcrowding since records began according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)

The INMO is calling for a major incident protocol to be adopted across the country, as was done in March 2018 during the period of the beast of the east.

The number of people waiting for in-patient beds across the country today would fill Letterkenny University Hospital twice over, the INMO confirmed this morning, Monday.

This would likely see all non-emergency admissions stopped, electives cancelled, and extra bed capacity sourced from the private and public sectors.

The union is also calling for an infection control plan, as overcrowding increases infection risks.

The INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said:"Ireland’s beleaguered health service continues to break records in the worst possible way. Our members are working in impossible conditions to provide the best care they can.

“The excuse that this is all down to the flu simply doesn’t hold. There are always extra patients in winter, but we simply do not get the extra capacity to cope. This is entirely predictable, yet we seemingly fail to deal with it every year."

The spokesperson said that the government needs to immediately initiate a major incident protocol.

“We also need to immediately scrap the HSE’s counterproductive recruitment pause, which is leaving these services understaffed and thus overcrowded. Behind these numbers are hundreds of individual vulnerable patients – it is a simply shameful situation. This is entirely preventable if proper planning was in place.”