Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital due to flu

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital due to the ongoing cases of flu.

Those at Letterkenny University Hospital are asking for the public’s assistance to prevent the spread of infection from the flu and to minimise the chances of it being brought into the hospital.

People are being reminded that visiting is not permitted at this time.

General Manager Letterkenny University Hospital, Seán Murphy, said: “In the past week we had 23 patients with flu who needed to be hospitalised for treatment. Patients with flu must be accommodated in isolation to prevent the spread of infection and this is putting severe pressure on the availability of beds for other seriously ill patients who need to be admitted for treatment.

“Anyone carrying the flu virus can spread it for 1-2 days before developing symptoms and up to 5 days after symptoms develop. You may be spreading the flu and not even know it."

In exceptional cases, family members may arrange with the ward manager to visit critically ill patients.

To arrange a visit, please call the hospital on 074 91 25888 and ask to be put through to the manager on the ward who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward or the welfare of the visitors.

“We know that the visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families. Our priority is to protect the many patients in the hospital who are very sick and vulnerable to infection and it is critical that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu.

“We are appealing to people to co-operate with hospital staff for their own protection and the protection of their relatives. Visitors who arrive without prior agreement from the ward manager will be asked to leave,” he said.