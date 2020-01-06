Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 42-year-old female

Gardaí in Castlerea are seeking assistance from the public in locating the whereabouts of Valerie Hough, 42, who went missing from her home in the Knockroe area, Castlerea, County Roscommon on Monday, January 6.

Valerie is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of a slim build with red hair. When last seen, Valerie was wearing a long, dark puffer coat, blue jeans, a scarf and grey Nike runners. It is believed Valerie was driving a blue Ford Focus Convertible car at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Valerie’s family are concerned for her and are asking anyone who may know where Valerie is or may have seen her to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.