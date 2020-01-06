Contact

Former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe passes away following illness

Bishop Mehaffey was Bishop of Derry and Raphoe from ‘80 to ‘02

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

A former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe has passed away.

Rt Revd Dr James Mehaffey, 88, had been ill for a number of years and died peacefully on Monday evening surrounded by his family.

Bishop Mehaffey was Bishop of Derry and Raphoe from 1980 until 2002.
He is probably best known for his friendship and joint ministry with one of his Roman Catholic counterparts, the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Edward Daly, during some of the worst years of the Troubles.

The current Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Revd Andrew Forster, said that at a time when Churches were often being depicted as part of the problem in Northern Ireland, Bishop James and Bishop Edward had become part of the solution.

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, said the two bishops had helped us develop a shared narrative about our chequered past – and said that was a key part of constructing a shared future.

Funeral details are still being finalised but it is expected that a Service of Thanksgiving for Dr Mehaffey’s life will take place in St Columb’s Cathedral later this week.

