Sadness as veteran broadcaster Larry Gogan dies

One of Ireland's most well known and loved radio presenters, Larry Gogan, has passed away.

Having worked in RTÉ for over six decades, Larry Gogan is best known for his work on RTÉ 2FM where he worked as a DJ for 40 years before moving to RTÉ Gold.

With great sadness RTÉ has announced the death of Larry Gogan.

The well known broadcaster was born in Dublin in 1938.

He was best known for presenting music shows and was the natural choice to move across to RTÉ 2FM when that station opened in 1979, remaining one of that station's favourite DJs for the next 40 years.

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our dear friend & colleague Larry Gogan. RIP Larry x

He will best be remembered for playing classic hits on the Golden Hour and hosting the Just A Minute Quiz which became as famous for its wrong answers as it did for the correct ones.

The first band Larry Gogan played on 2FM was the Boomtown Rats. He was also a member of the IMRO Hall of Fame.

Larry Gogan had been ill in recent years. He was predeceased by his wife Florrie who was 15 when they met.