Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Sadness as veteran broadcaster Larry Gogan dies

Broadcaster Larry Gogan worked in RTÉ for over six decades

Sadness as veteran broadcaster Larry Gogan dies

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

One of Ireland's most well known and loved radio presenters, Larry Gogan, has passed away. 

Having worked in RTÉ for over six decades, Larry Gogan is best known for his work on RTÉ 2FM where he worked as a DJ for 40 years before moving to RTÉ Gold. 

The well known broadcaster was born in Dublin in 1938.

He was best known for presenting music shows and was the natural choice to move across to RTÉ 2FM when that station opened in 1979, remaining one of that station's favourite DJs for the next 40 years.

He will best be remembered for playing classic hits on the Golden Hour and hosting the Just A Minute Quiz which became as famous for its wrong answers as it did for the correct ones.

The first band Larry Gogan played on 2FM was the Boomtown Rats. He was also a member of the IMRO Hall of Fame.

Larry Gogan had been ill in recent years. He was predeceased by his wife Florrie who was 15 when they met.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie