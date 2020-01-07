Gardaí in Donegal release information relating to December burglary

Contact
Gardaí release descriptions of jewelry which was stolen during the course of a burglary in Chapel Street, Stranorlar between December 26 and 30.
A sum of cash was also stolen at the time of the incident.
Gardaí have asked anyone who sees the following items for sale to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny:
1. A white gold chain with a hook and bow design at the end of it
2. A white pearl necklace
3. A gold necklace with square links with lion emblems on the links
4. A gold ring with a horse shoe emblem on it
A navy purse was also stolen which had white horses on it.
Gardaí in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074-9167100.
