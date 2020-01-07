Contact

Gardaí in Donegal release information relating to December burglary

A sum of cash was also taken during the course of the incident

Gardaí

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí release descriptions of jewelry which was stolen during the course of a burglary in Chapel Street, Stranorlar between December 26 and 30. 

A sum of cash was also stolen at the time of the incident. 

Gardaí have asked anyone who sees the following items for sale to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny: 

1. A white gold chain with a hook and bow design at the end of it 

2. A white pearl necklace

3. A gold necklace with square links with lion emblems on the links 

4. A gold ring with a horse shoe emblem on it 

A navy purse was also stolen which had white horses on it. 

Gardaí in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074-9167100.

