The death has occurred of the former Mayor of Sligo and former member of Sligo Corporation

The death has occurred of John C. Harrison Freeman of Sligo Borough and former Mayor of Sligo.
The former member of Sligo Corporation (Borough Council) shared strong connections with Donegal.
Loving husband of Ann and beloved father of Michael, Margaret, John, Paul, Trevor, Olivia and Rory. Predeceased by his sisters Delia, Annette and Elizabeth (Lily) and Brother Arthur.
Sadly missed by his beloved grandchildren Dermot, Jack, Killian, Gaël, Cian, Katie, Callum, Ryan, Ava, Rebecca, Aisling, Brianna, Sarah Rose, Pádraig and Eva, his sons-in-law Jim and Simon, his daughters-in-law Angelique, Ursula, Simone, Sorcha and Ann (RIP), his sisters Margaret and Gloria, his brother Fergal, nephews, nieces, the extended Harrison and Hughes families and many friends.
Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo (F91YR61) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo for 7:30pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11:30am with burial in Sligo Cemetery afterwards.
House private please.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick or Northwest Hospice, Sligo care of Foley and McGowan's Funeral Services, Market Yard, Sligo.
