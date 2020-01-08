Contact

A photograph of Gola and pebbles from the island shore brought to the altar during Funeral Mass of islander

Miss Madge McGee who loved music is laid to rest

Reporter:

Tommy Curran

The death took place at Seán O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar on Thursday, January 2 of Miss Madge McGee, Carrick, Derrybeg. 

Aged 81 years, she was better known locally as Madge Bheag Charlie Ned McGee. Madge was born on Gola Island off the Gaoth Dobhair coastline, and she spent thirty one years living there.  She loved the island life and Gola Island - an island which was always known as a close knit community where people looked out for each other.

Her colleagues on the island were very good to her.  She loved spending time at the sea shore and among the offertory gifts brought to the altar at her Funeral Mass was a picture of Gola Island and pebbles from the sea shore. Madge also loved music and listening to music brought great delight to her.  To signify  this a tambourine was brought to the altar.

Madge was plagued by ill health for most of her life.  She carried a heavy burden and had a heavy cross to bear every day and her place in Heaven is very well earned. 

She attended The Angels Day Centre at Dungloe for twenty five years. She was permanent resident at the Seán O’Hare Unit at Stranorlar during the past two years. She also received respite care at  St. Martin's in Falcarragh and also at the Peamount House.  Her sister, Eileen has paid a glowing tribute to all the centres that cared for Madge down through the years.  She said the staff in all the centres were caring, compassionate and out of this world.

Madge was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, Hiúdaí.  Her remains were removed to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg  at 6pm on Saturday.  The remains were received into the church by an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair.  Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork was in attendance. The rosary was recited for Madge and afterwards members of the congregation got an opportunity to sympathise with members of her family.      

Her Funeral Mass was celebrated at  11am on Sunday.  The celebrant of the Mass was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Ó Baoighill, P.P., who also officiated at the graveside. The  lessons were read by Mrs. Bernie Turk [niece] and  Aodhán Ó Gallchóir [family friend]. St. Mary Church Choir under the direction of Eileen Sweeney and which, Madge’s sister Eileen is a member performed during the mass. 

The organist was Hugh Hiúdaí Beag Gallagher. Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery. She is survived by her sister, Eileen Nic Aoidh [Carrick], brother Charlie [Carrick], nephews, nieces, family circle and friends, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.

