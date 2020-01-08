Next Donegal IFA County Executive to focus on dairy Sector and upcoming challenges

The next Donegal IFA County Executive meeting will be held on Tuesday next, January 14 at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, starting at 8pm.



The invited speaker will be the National IFA dairy chairman, Tom Phelan, who will give an address on upcoming challenges in the dairy sector this coming year relating to milk price and supply as well as the ongoing threats presented by environmental and animal welfare lobbyists.

Donegal IFA chairman, Brendan McLaughlin, invites and encourages all farmers to attend as these issues in the year ahead will impact not only on the dairy sector but other farming sectors in Ireland and specifically County Donegal too where numerous farming systems are in place.



Other Donegal IFA business and issues will also be discussed during the evening.