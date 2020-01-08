Contact

Sinn Féin Bill to stop pension age increase to 67 years to come before the Dáil

Pension changes would see Ireland have one of the highest pension ages in the world

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A bill to prevent upcoming pension age increases is due to be debated in the Dail in the coming weeks. 

Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty has said that to increase the pension age to 67 in January 2021 will see Ireland have one of the highest pension ages in the world. 

He said: "Fine Gael plan to increase the pension age to 67 years in January 2021 and further to 68 years in 2028 meaning that today's workers and especially those approaching retirement may not access their State pension at 66 years, as is the situation currently. These increases will see Ireland have one of the highest pension ages in the world."

At the moment those obliged by contract to retire at 65 years are forced on to a jobseekers payment for one year before accessing their State Pension at 66 years.

"From next year, retirees will be forced on to a jobseekers payment for two years. This is a ridiculous and unacceptable situation for people who have worked hard and paid their taxes, in some cases, for a lifetime," the Derrybeg-based representative said. 

England do not plan to move their pension age to 68 years until 2046, eighteen years after Ireland.

"Sinn Féin have consistently called on the Government to suspend these pension age increases. Our Bill calling on the Government to establish a Pension Age Task Force would look at pension age and make recommendations based on evidence rather than cost saving measures," he said.

