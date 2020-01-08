Primary School children to get road safety message across through art competition

Donegal County Council (DCC) and the Donegal Road Safety Working Group will once again partner Finn Harps Football Club to assist with the promotion of Road Safety in Donegal.

Finn Harps have given advertising space to the DRSWG to highlight road safety in Finn Park for the coming season to continue to focus on the dangers that exist on our roads on a daily basis. Finn Harps are, once again, competing in the Premier Division this season and the winner of the Art Competition will be announced at Finn Harps first home game of the new season, in a north west derby against Sligo Rovers, at Finn Park on Friday, February 14.



The Road Safety advertising will be designed by a student from one of Donegal’s Primary Schools through an open art competition. The competition was officially launched at Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Letterkenny by the Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Nicholas Crossan, Director of Roads, John McLaughlin, John Campbell Finn Harps and pupils from Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin.



Cllr. Nicholas Crossan, said: “We are delighted with the continued efforts of Finn Harps Football Club to help us promote greater awareness of the dangers on our roads. The safety of all road users is a top priority for Donegal County Council and this competition opens up a conversation about road safety with our young people, teaching them how to be safe in a fun and educational way.”

The Road Safety officer for DCC, Brian O'Donnell said that it is envisaged that getting children involved at an early stage will assist in nurturing responsible road safety behaviour in the future.



Mr O’Donnell, said: “We are delighted with the continued efforts of Finn Harps Football Club to help us promote greater awareness of the dangers on our roads. The art competition is aimed at encouraging children to express their thoughts on responsible road safety behaviour. We hope that getting children involved at an early stage will assist in establishing responsible road behaviour at a young age and road safety messages drawn by children through posters or other means can help to influence the behaviour of parents and family members”.



Entries must be original and the applicant’s own work and should be on paper no larger than A3 size. Details are currently being sent to all primary schools in the county and the competition has a closing date of January 28, 2020.



Finn Harps Football in the Community Officer, John Campbell said: “We are delighted to be associated with this Road Safety awareness campaign. As the Senior Soccer club in Donegal we feel that there is a responsibility on us, as there is with others, to promote the road safety message.

"Finn Harps are delighted to be involved with the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and the number of entries submitted since the competition was first launched shows that there is great interest in the schools for this competition”.

Information on the competition can be obtained from Brian O’Donnell, Donegal County Council on 074 91 72360 or John Campbell, Finn Harps on 087 3872 973.

Entries should be sent through the school to: The Road Safety Art Competition, Road Design Office, Donegal County Council, Lifford, Co. Donegal.