You can help someone who is affected by loneliness in Donegal

Loneliness has been identified as one of the biggest mental health challenges of our time, particularly for elderly people.

More younger people working full-time, families living away from the home area and a major lifestyle switch in just one generation are all contributing factors.

So too are health and mobility issues that prevent people getting out and about as much as they did in their younger years.

That is where ALONE comes in, and the organisation needs help from local volunteers to help in its quest to alleviate loneliness.

ALONE is a national organisation working with people over 60 years of age. When someone is referred, ALONE either provides services directly or will endeavour to locate a service that can.

An older person does not necessarily have to live by themselves in order to be referred to ALONE.

There are a number of services provided in Donegal by ALONE.

The Befriending and Support Visitation Service offers companionship to older people through weekly visits by trained, Garda vetted and supported volunteers. ALONE matches volunteers to the people they visit, ensuring compatibility and common interests where possible.

The Befriending and Support Telephone Service (previously Good Morning Service) offers daily contact by a friendly local volunteer who is trained and Garda vetted. It provides friendship, security and support to alleviate loneliness and improve their overall well-being.

ALONE needs more volunteers to meet the demand for this service in a number of areas including Donegal Town.

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact ALONE by calling 074 9321598 for more information.

Full training and support and given to volunteers.