Dunkineely and Bruckless community alert committee to hold meeting on substance abuse and behavioural addictions

A public meeting to discuss current trends in substance abuse and behavioural addictions, that are having a negative impact on a community in south Donegal, is due to take place on January 16.

The meeting is being held by the Dunkineely and Bruckless Community Alert Committee in the Dunkineely Community Centre on Thursday night, January 16 at 8pm.

Among the experts who will discuss the cause and effect of these issues will be Martin McFadden MSc, and associate and addiction specialists.

The effect of substance abuse on individuals, families and communities will also be discussed.

The meeting is open to everyone and any questions or concerns will be addressed.

Information and support will be signposted on the night.