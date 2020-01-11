Dunkineely and Bruckless community alert committee to hold meeting on substance abuse and behavioural addictions

Contact
A public meeting to discuss current trends in substance abuse and behavioural addictions, that are having a negative impact on a community in south Donegal, is due to take place on January 16.
The meeting is being held by the Dunkineely and Bruckless Community Alert Committee in the Dunkineely Community Centre on Thursday night, January 16 at 8pm.
Among the experts who will discuss the cause and effect of these issues will be Martin McFadden MSc, and associate and addiction specialists.
The effect of substance abuse on individuals, families and communities will also be discussed.
The meeting is open to everyone and any questions or concerns will be addressed.
Information and support will be signposted on the night.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Heather Nilands, Niamh McMenamin, Mary McHugh, Katie Lucas and Louise McGirr rehearsing their roles in the ‘Musical Memories from the Balor Theatre Songbook Choir’ show
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.